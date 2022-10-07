MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking at Myrtle Beach International Airport is nearing capacity Friday, according to airport officials.

Signs are located throughout the airport directing passengers to overflow parking.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive early as overflow parking may take more time, according to officials.

In a tweet, the airport said a parking expansion project is expected to be completed next summer, bringing an additional 600 spaces in the long-term lot and 40 new spaces in the cell phone lot.

“We appreciate your continued patience and look forward to offering an improved parking experience soon,” the airport said.

More information about parking at the airport can be found on the Myrtle Beach International Airport website.