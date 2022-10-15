MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking lots at Myrtle Beach International airport remain near capacity, but a project is underway to remedy the problem, the airport said Friday in a Facebook post.
The airport said it will be adding hundreds of new spaces, most of them in the long-term lot.
“We thank you for your patience while our parking expansion project is underway,” the airport said. “The project will increase the capacity of our existing lots with 600+ new spaces in the long-term lot and 40+ new spaces in the cell phone lot, and construction will be completed in Summer 2023.”
Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are encouraged to arrive early, as finding parking may take additional time.