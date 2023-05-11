MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport saw a record 294,414 passengers in April, according to a news release.

That number, which includes both arriving and departing passengers, is up 4.1% compared to April 2022, according to the airport.

“We’re pleased to set another record for all-time passenger traffic at MYR during the month of April,” Director of Airports Judi Olmstead said in a statement. “The Grand Strand is a top destination for tourism in the U.S. and our continued growth patterns help demonstrate the Grand Strand is no longer a ‘summer only’ destination. We look forward to welcoming even more guests to our slice of paradise this summer.”

Passengers are asked to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure and allow more time to park due to higher anticipated passenger traffic in the summer months.

The airport’s parking expansion project, which will bring an additional 450+ long-term parking spaces and 50+ cellphone lot spaces, is expected to be complete in early fall.

The airport is also planning a terminal expansion project that will add six new gates, new concessions, restrooms and passenger waiting areas.