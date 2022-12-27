MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two days after Christmas, many travelers are still struggling with weather-related cancellations and delays at U.S. airports, and Myrtle Beach International is no exception.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Myrtle Beach International’s website showed that six arriving flights and six departing flights had been canceled.

All but one of the canceled flights at Myrtle Beach International involve Southwest Airlines, which is under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Transportation because of cancellations that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country.

Many airlines have been forced to cancel flights because of the weather, but Southwest has had the most. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were canceled on Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s.

Nearly 2,500 more flights had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

MYR CANCELED ARRIVALS

Spirit Airlines — Flight 1347 from LaGuardia Airport in New York (8:26 a.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2158 from Baltimore (9:05 a.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3698 from Nashville (12:15 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3168 from Baltimore (1:20 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 1795 from Midway Airport in Chicago (4:20 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 950 from Nashville (7:30 p.m.)

MYR CANCELED DEPARTURES

Southwest Airlines — Flight 1629 to Baltimore (7:35 a.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2158 to Nashville (9:40 a.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2265 to Midway Airport in Chicago (1 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3161 to Baltimore (2:10 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 5675 to Nashville (4:50 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 950 to Baltimore (8:10 p.m.)

Editor’s note: Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.