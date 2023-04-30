MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport is planning a terminal expansion project that will add six new gates to Terminal A.

The terminal expansion, which will bring the total number of gates at MYR to 18, is part of the airport’s efforts to keep growing along with the rates of travelers, including the newly completed parking canopy over the rental car lot.

Representative Heather Ammons Crawford said MYR is in the top three for airports that bounced back quickly after the pandemic.

The airport hopes to bring even more passengers with the expansion project.

“As you know, post-pandemic, Myrtle Beach has grown astronomically,” said Judi Olmstead, Horry County director of airports. “We outpaced the national rate post-pandemic so we are very anxious to add on six more gates on the west side of Concourse A.”

The most-recent study of MYR’s economic impact showed the airport bringing in just short of $3 billion annually.

At a news conference Friday, airport officials unveiled new renderings of the terminal expansion.

“Airports like MYR bring thousands of tourists to the area,” said Gary Siegfried, executive director of South Carolina Aeronautics. “Clearly that economic impact speaks for itself. Millions upon millions of dollars in local impact.”

Nearly 3.5 million people flew through MYR last year, which is a record for the airport.

“It will allow MYR to continue to keep up with the growth,” Siegfried said. “And you see what’s going on here. Passengers are coming and going.”

With more space comes more travelers and more money for local hotels, restaurants and entertainment.

“We are excited to visit the beach and our favorite restaurants along Ocean Boulevard,” said Faith Graves, who is visiting from Omaha, Nebraska.

The South Carolina Aeronautics Commission contributed $8 million to the project. Siegfried said that’s a change from the past thanks to state legislators.

“You have my commitment,” Crawford said. “We will continue to fight for funding for our airports.”

One airport official said the project’s total cost is still being finalized, but said they hope construction can begin in early 2024 with the project being completed in 2025.