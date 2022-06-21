CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Myrtle Beach International is one of 20 South Carolina airports set to receive a share of nearly $19 million in federal grants to help pay for a variety of upgrades.

More than two-thirds of the money will go to the state’s four largest airports, The Post and Courier reported.

Myrtle Beach International will get $2.2 million to remove a taxiway and rebuild it, while Charleston International Airport is getting $2.5 million to improve taxiway lighting and its terminal building.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will get $4.5 million for apron and taxiway rehabilitation and pavement sealing. Another $3.3 million will go to Columbia Metropolitan Airport for apron reconstruction.

The remaining $6.3 million will get split between smaller county and regional airfields in South Carolina.

The grants are among $518 million total the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding to airports across the U.S. for repairs, maintenance, improvements and new equipment.

The grants are the second round of funding this year through the agency’s Airport Improvement Program. The FAA so far has awarded $1.1 billion in total grants through the program — roughly one-third of the $3.2 billion in funding available this budget year.

“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to local economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “We’re pleased to announce this important funding to help improve airports around the country and better serve all Americans.”