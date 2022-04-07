MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is getting some relief from its workforce shortage.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced plans to add additional work visas for the remainder of the fiscal year to help support American businesses.

In order to help ease worker shortages across the country, the U.S. government is making available 35,000 additional temporary work visas for the spring and summer seasons.

“That’s going to be wonderful for the destination, also being able to have enough staff for the restaurants and attractions and all the other businesses that require a lot of people to be able to service the millions of guests that come to the grand strand,” said Alex Husner, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Director Chair.

The H-2B visa is designed for U.S. employers seeking additional workers through September of this year.

Companies can temporarily hire non-citizens for work and leaders at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said the jobs can include duties like housekeeping, working in restaurants and as pool staff.

“I know the resorts that we work within Myrtle Beach and our area here, they really struggled last year to get people to be able to work, and without those H-2B visas, that we really depend on, that was a massive challenge,” Husner said.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce leaders said these additional visas will provide much-needed support going into the summer season.