MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will have live storm updates throughout Tuesday.
11:49 A.M.
The National Weather Services has issued a tornado watch for parts of Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro counties until 6 p.m.
11:30 A.M.
Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph were reported Tuesday morning in Lumberton, Florence and Georgetown, according to the National Weather Service.
10:55 A.M.
Rain has begun falling along the Grand Strand ahead of expected severe weather on Tuesday.
In preparation for the storm, Myrtle Beach officials have issued a double red flag for the city’s beaches. The advisory means that everyone should stay out of the ocean because of dangerous surf conditions.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates throughout the day.
