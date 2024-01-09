MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will have live storm updates throughout Tuesday.

11:49 A.M.

The National Weather Services has issued a tornado watch for parts of Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro counties until 6 p.m.

11:30 A.M.

Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph were reported Tuesday morning in Lumberton, Florence and Georgetown, according to the National Weather Service.

10:55 A.M.

Rain has begun falling along the Grand Strand ahead of expected severe weather on Tuesday.

In preparation for the storm, Myrtle Beach officials have issued a double red flag for the city’s beaches. The advisory means that everyone should stay out of the ocean because of dangerous surf conditions.

