MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks fire prevention week across the country, and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is starting with educating the littlest members of the community.

MBFD Capt. Jonathan Evans said it is all about breaking it down and making it simple. He spent time at the Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School teaching students the basics of fire safety.

The pre-schoolers got a tour of a fire truck and practiced staying low and crawling out of smoke-filled buildings.

Evans said the National Fire Protection Association is pushing out the message of having a family meeting place and an emergency plan established. He said it is important for parents to continue to encourage the message with their children.

“That’s really the message we’re pushing with the younger kids here,” Evans said. “Hopefully, they go home and speak with their parents about it as well.”

In the case of a fire, it is easy for children and adults to panic, so Evans wants to instill in children the importance of having a plan.

“Make sure they know to stay outside, and when they get outside, go to their family meeting place,” Evans said. “Also letting them know what 911 is and how to use it, and if they’re old enough to learn their address, they should.”

When the MBFD responds to a fire call, Evans said there are three types of fires they typically see.

“Fifty percent of the time, it’s a cooking fire,” Evans said. “Somebody either making something that gets outta hand or they walk away, they get distracted by a child, by a pet, by a phone call, whatever it is.”

Following closely behind are smoking fires and electrical fires. Evans said all three can be easily avoided by removing distractions when cooking, smoking outdoors and checking to make sure things are plugged in properly.

In the event of a fire, Evans said a smoke detector can save your life and that now is about the time of year when they should be checked.

“You want to check them every month if you can, but sometimes they’re high and it’s hard to do,” he said. “So, at least every year or so, you should change the batteries in there. Every 10 years, you should change the alarms completely because they do go bad after a while.”