MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With help from a consulting firm, the city of Myrtle Beach looked at crash data along Ocean Boulevard between 31st Avenue N. and S. Kings Highway and on Tuesday night presented the findings to the public.

Crash data from the past six years shows more than 1,000 crashes happened in the survey area — 942 vehicular, 37 pedestrian and 35 bicycle.

The data also showed that 61% of crashes occurred on weekends, the majority of them on Saturdays. The data also showed that 49% of the crashes happened during May, June, and July.

In addition, 73% of crashes involved both a North Carolina and a South Carolina driver.

“This is one of the top 10 corridors in the state for crashes, and not only vehicular crashes but ped and bicycle crashes,” Brett McCutchan, an engineer with Stantec Consulting, said.

McCutchan said officials are now looking for ways now to decrease the numbers with help from residents’ ideas and recommendations.

“This is extremely important,” he said. “They live, they work here. They see it on a daily basis. They are the experts of the roadway.”

Business owner CJ Walters gave offered several ideas, including improving pedestrian crosswalk signage and making all of that signage uniform.

Information provided by the City of Myrtle Beach

McCutchan said officials will continue to collect data and will come back in the summer to present recommendations on how to improve safety.

Meredith Helline with the city of Myrtle Beach said this effort is to find out how to improve the boulevard as the area continues to grow.

“The feedback we get from people tonight is going to give us an idea on not only large capital improvements we can do down the road but also small capital improvements,” Helline said.