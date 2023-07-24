MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 is learning the next steps in the city of Myrtle Beach’s proposed 300-seat theater in the new Arts and Innovation District in the heart of downtown.

Myrtle Beach received a conceptual review last Thursday from the Community Appearance Board.

Architects are still working on the plans, so no formal vote has been taken yet. The chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board said this is a good thing for the area.

“It should bring in some revenue to the city,” Mayur Jarem said. “It also brings in assets for an arts and performance studio which I know the city of Myrtle Beach has lacked for many years, so this is just a positive for that whole downtown area.”

The design of the new theater still keeps the facades of the three original buildings, including the old Broadway Movie Theater.

The city has a partner to help manage and run the newly-improved theater.

“We’re working on a partnership with CCU whereby their theater program would basically manage the theater, schedule programs, plays, classes in the theater and then it would have some public availability as well,” said Mark Kruea, a Myrtle Beach spokesman. “But CCU would be the primary manager and occupant of the theater.”

City of Myrtle Beach / Facebook

Before any work can be done, however, the city still has to take it back to the Community Appearance Board for a final approval.

“They will come back in front of us for a conceptual final,” Jarem said. “They haven’t yet, they didn’t give us a timeline. We had some questions on what needs to be potentially changed, but I think we as a board are pretty positive on the facade and the look of the building.”

They hope to put it out for bids later this summer or early fall. The project is estimated to be around $12 million.