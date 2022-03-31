MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — New data from the Pew Research Center shows the gender wage gap is closing.

The national average for full-time working women younger than 30 years old is earnings roughly 93% of what men in the same age range make.

In Myrtle Beach, that figure is up to 97% and is the highest for any city in South Carolina. Florence rounds out the top with women earning 90% of what men make

Bryan Grady, South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce labor market information director, said one of the reasons Myrtle Beach stands out is because of the city’s strong service sector, where jobs are traditionally held by more women.

“Myrtle Beach is a heavily industrial base in the tourism industry, in restaurants, in hotels, and other hospitality and recreational industries,” Grady said.

Terri Nardslico, CRG Construction owner and president, has 23 women on staff of her 35 employees.

“I like having them around,” Nardslico said. “I think they bring a lot to the table. Not that the men don’t bring something to the table because they do, but we are a construction firm.”

She said Myrtle Beach’s workforce is trending younger, adding that the only way to keep younger workers is to pay them more.

“We need that skilled labor, so to keep ‘em here, we’ve got to pay them,” Nardslico said.”

While the wage gap is trending closer to even for younger workers, women of all ages still only make 82% of what men make nationwide. Grady said there are several reasons for the widening gap with age with childcare one of the primary reasons.

“Part of it is voluntary,” Grady said. “Again women who are caregivers for children may make different labor market choices.”

Nardslico was once a single mother of two children. She said her life experiences have shaped her habits as a boss to be flexible and understanding.

She said her experience is also why she urges all women to pursue an education.

“Show your children, and especially your daughters, that they don’t have to take a back seat, that all of that is out there,” Nardslico said “They can do all of that.”

A complete breakdown of the city-by-city data is available here.