MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is accused of having inappropriate contact with a child, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13.

Nicholas Andrew Lopano, 48, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, according to online booking records.

Lopano allegedly inappropriately touched the child, and at one point, grabbed the child’s hand and placed it on himself inappropriately, according to the warrant.

Lopano was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Monday morning, according to jail records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.