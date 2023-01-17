MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Police arrested Javonte Bellamy, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Saturday night on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the warrants.

Police say Bellamy, along with two others who were not named, robbed a person at gunpoint to steal cash and other items.

The victim followed Bellamy and the two others around Myrtle Beach, where Bellamy allegedly fired rounds at the victim, according to the warrants. The victim’s daughter was in the backseat when the shots were fired.

Bellamy was denied bond, according to the warrants.

No other information was immediately available.