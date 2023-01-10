Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing charges after Myrtle Beach police said he killed three dogs and left them in a trash dumpster in November.

Raahkeem Orlando Young, 33, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with felony animal cruelty and failure to properly bury animals, according to police.

Police were called on Nov. 15 to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard and found an adult female pit bull and two puppies dead inside a plastic tub in a dumpster. It’s believed that the pit bull starved to death and that the puppies drowned. The pit bull was between 1 year old and 3 years old and that the puppies were about 8 weeks old, police said.

On Dec. 26, police were called to the same location for a 10- to 12-week-old puppy in a plastic tub next to the same dumpster, according to police. Police believe the dog died of illness and drowning.

Police connected Young to the case after officers found a discarded receipt with the puppy on Dec. 26. Police tracked the receipt back to Young through security cameras from the story and city traffic cameras.

Young was taken into custody Saturday and was released on a personal recognazance bond, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1331 or email animalcontrol@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Reference report numbers 22-024360 and 22-022412.

