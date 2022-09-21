HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

James Richard Esposito II, 42, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempting to defraud the South Carolina Lottery, according to SLED.

Esposito allegedly stole lottery tickets from Circle K on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach while he was employed at the location, according to SLED. On July 3, he then turned in 11 stolen tickets at Minuteman Food Mart on Pine Hollow Road in the Myrtle Beach area.

The tickets were redeemed for cash prizes of $50, according to SLED.

On the same day, he’s also accused of turning in four more stolen tickets worth $410 at Lowes Foods on South Commons Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to SLED.

Esposito was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was released on a $1,500 bond, according to online booking records.