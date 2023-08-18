WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies for allegedly shooting and killing someone outside of a club in Kingstree.

Deangelo Davon Alston, 35, is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

On August 9, deputies responded to a shooting in the roadway in front of Buster Graham’s Club located on Cypress Avenue in the Kingstree area.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found one gunshot victim beside a residence off Cypress Avenue. EMS arrived to render aid, but the victim died to their injuries.

On Thursday, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division took Alston into custody and he was transported to Williamsburg County Detention Center for his charges.