Myrtle Beach man charged with sexually assaulting a child

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after it was reported that an elementary schooler was being sexually assaulted.

On November 9, police responded to Myrtle Beach Elementary School for a complaint that a student had been abused, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

The report said the child had previously been sexually abused in the Race Path section of Horry County.

The child told the complainant that they wanted to tell them about the abuse they were experiencing, but that it wasn’t the “hitting kind.” The child then said it was “like grown-ups do.”

The child was put into protective custody, according to police.

Reuben Flores, 19, was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. No bail has been set pretrial.