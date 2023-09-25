FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a Myrtle Beach man was hit by a vehicle in Franklin County, Virginia on Saturday.

According to State police, at about 2:30 p.m., a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on Route 890, near Route 717, when it hit a man who was walking in the roadway.

State police identified the man as William Evan Gavin, 25, of Myrtle Beach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

State police said no charges are pending; however, the crash remains under investigation.