COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — State authorities have charged a 25-year-old Myrtle Beach man with nearly a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Ramon Santiago Comas faces 10 counts after his arrest by members of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

In a news release, Wilson’s office said a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Comas, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Comas could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count if he’s convicted of the second-degree felony. He is being held without bail in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center

No other information was immediately available.

