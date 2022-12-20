MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is facing eight child sex crime charges, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Aubrey Jackson Wade, 41, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the release.

Wade allegedly “distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material,” according to the attorney general’s office.

If convicted, Wade faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wade is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $60,500 bond, according to online booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details were available.