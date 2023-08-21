FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to more than 10 years after pleading guilty to federal drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Charles Donald Butler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 123 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Butler will also have to serve six years of court-ordered supervision after his release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence showed that Butler ran a drug distribution ring in the Myrtle Beach area, which supplied intermediate distributors, who in turn sold drugs from a trailer in Myrtle Beach, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“In the mornings, Butler would supply his distributors with “slips” of drugs – small quantities of drugs packaged in foil wrappers,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “Butler used this system so he could tell whether his distributors were stealing any of the drugs. In the evenings, Butler would pick up from the trailer money earned from drug dealing and any leftover “slips.”

Butler was accountable for more than 600 grams of heroin, 78 grams of crack cocaine, and quantities of both cocaine and fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. In May 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Butler’s home. Inside, they found various controlled substances, foil slips, and a .380 caliber handgun and ammunition.

“Drugs and guns are a deadly combination, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting South Carolinians from the dangers they bring to our communities,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said. “We are thankful for the efforts of our local, county, and federal law enforcement partners, whose tireless work dismantled Charles Butler’s drug trafficking ring.”

The FBI and local authorities were involved in the investigation.

“Drug trafficking is a serious offense that has far-reaching consequences for individuals, families and communities,” said Steve Jensen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Columbia Field Office. “With this sentence, it is our hope that Myrtle Beach residents can better enjoy life knowing that another drug dealer and another illegally possessed gun is off the streets. The FBI and its law enforcement partners remain committed to fostering an environment where illegal drug activities have no place.”

Authorities said the investigation was a “collaborative” effort.

“Thanks to our resources, collaborative efforts and the work of our local partners, another dangerous criminal is off the streets,” said Horry County spokesperson Brennan Cavanagh said. “We continue to take proactive measures to protect the community from illegal drugs.”

A Myrtle Beach police spokesman said the case directly impacted the community.

“Our team received numerous complaints about the activities Mr. Butler was engaging in and about the results of those activities,” said Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Christopher Starling. “Our team and our community wanted to see justice served. We are appreciative of the partnerships we have with our federal and local law enforcement agencies that led to this result. Myrtle Beach Police Department will continue to fight to make sure individuals that bring this poison into our community are held accountable and are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”