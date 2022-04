MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges, according to an announcement Thursday from the Fifteenth Circuit Court.

Michael Eller pleaded guilty Thursday to second-offense distribution of heroin and second-offense possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. His sentences will run concurrently.

Eller was charged for selling heroin in August 2020, and selling cocaine in February 2021.