MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old Myrtle Beach man will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday.

Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood entered pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of first-offense distribution of heroin and a first offense of trafficking cocaine, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Court.

He received 15 years for the heroin charge and 10 years on the cocaine charge — the maximum sentence he could have received. The sentences will run concurrently.

Seawood was arrested in 2020 as part of a bust that led to police seizing 600 grams of heroin and $62,307.