MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing multiple charges after an early morning shooting, police said.

Police said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Brandon Sutton is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and littering. He was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

Officers responded at about 12:50 a.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South near Custom Care Inc. to investigate a report of gunfire, police said. Their investigation found that the incident was a continuation of an earlier altercation that happened inside Lolli’s, a bar in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number of 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-017235.

