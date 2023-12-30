MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man died Thursday after he was hit by a car while riding his moped, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

William Crosby died at Grand Strand Medical Center two days after the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Willard said she is unsure of the exact location of the incident.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash, and no additional details are available.

Count on News13 for updates.