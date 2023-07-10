MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A house on Glenn Bay Road usually always has about 300 American flags flying for the Fourth of July, but this year the owner had to take the flags down earlier than usual.

Owner Anthony Leggio said that he has put up about 300 American flags in all shapes and sizes ever since he moved there in 2010.

He said he never had a problem with someone stealing his flags until this year.

“Either they were very patriotic and they wanted flags for their yards, or they had other intentions, in which I don’t want to talk about.”

Leggio said he was honestly shocked. He said it’s a process to get the flags out and hanging.

“The first week of June, we start pulling everything out of the shed,” he said. “And then it takes two to three weeks to finally get everything where it needs to be. So, the beginning of July, everything’s up and flying — around 300 flags.”

Leggio explained that the rest of the flags had to then come down early this year. This was because of an accident after cleaning up his Fourth of July party.

“Ole Glory,” his 15-by-25 flag, got wrapped around his friend’s truck and flipped.

“When I came out, the flag was torn and laying on the ground, which kind of put me in shock,” he said. “So, I right away, grabbed it, picked it up and started folding it.”

Leggio said he has tried to sew it back together but is planning on just buying a bigger one for next year. Lots of veterans from Surfside Beach, the surrounding areas and out of state will stop by and leave thank you notes at his door for putting out his flags.

Leggio said it’s the least he could do. He said that taking down the rest of the flags might not have been the best idea, but he said spending quality time with family is the best way to celebrate July 4th.

He also said they are going to come back bigger, better and stronger than ever next year.