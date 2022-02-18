Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty, sentenced for setting apartment fire that went through 21 units

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach has pleaded guilty to five counts of third-degree arson in connection to a 2019 fire that spread through 21 apartment units.

James Clark Rusenko was facing 21 counts of second-degree arson in connection to a fire at the Ocean Creek Resort in Myrtle Beach. Rusenko was accused of intentionally lighting his curtains on fire.

He pleaded guilty last month to five counts of third-degree arson, according to 15th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Rachel Harte. He has been sentenced to 15 years, suspended to five years, in prison and five years of probation. He has been ordered to undergo substance abuse counseling, mental health counseling, and random drug and alcohol testing. He is also never allowed to return to the complex.