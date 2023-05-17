CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting a minor, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

William Johnson Jr., 56, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the solicitor’s office said. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Benjamin Culbertson.

According to the solicitor’s office, Johnson must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life after serving his time in prison.

The incident happened Sept. 7, 2021, when Johnson sexually assaulted the victim in Myrtle Beach. The victim told a family member and Myrtle Beach police, who later arrested Johnson after an investigation.