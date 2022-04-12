MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from Fifteenth Circuit Court Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Danny Ray Murphy, 40, pled guilty on Monday to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The conviction “is classified as a violent and most serious offense,” according to the announcement.

Murphy was accused of sexually assaulting the child, who was between the ages of 14 and 16, from May 2015 to February 2017.

He will not be eligible for parole. When released, he will be required to register as a sex offender.