MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man who was previously convicted on child sex abuse charges in 2020 was arrested again June 29 and is facing nine more charges, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Lee Grant Cook, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the release. He’s accused of distributing “files of child sexual abuse material.”

Cook was previously convicted on related charges in 2020, according to the release.

If convicted, Cook could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are provided.