MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2019 armed robbery.

Terry Jerome Smith pleaded guilty to armed robbery, assault of a high and aggravated nature and an unrelated first-degree burglary charge, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s office said in a release. Smith pleaded before the start of his trial.

Judge Thomas W. Cooper sentenced Smith to 15 years for the armed robbery and assault. Smith was also sentenced to 15 years for the burglary charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

On Dec. 16, 2019, Smith attempted to panhandle money from a local attorney, but the attorney did not have any cash to give. Smith then went to the attorney’s office, and hit the attorney with a liquor bottle when he opened the door. Smith then stole the attorney’s wallet.

He was arrested after Myrtle Beach police tracked the attorney’s stolen credit cards.