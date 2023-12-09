CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor on Wednesday, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Christopher Stuckey, 52, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and criminal solicitation of a minor.

Stukey plead guilty before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson, who sentenced him to 10 years in prison for each charge, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The sentences will run concurrently, and Stuckey must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life when he is released from prison, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

On September 7, 2022, Stuckey sexually assaulted the victim in Myrtle Beach. The victim’s family became aware of the incident and notified law enforcement. Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department investigated the case and arrested Stuckey.

George Henry Martin, III, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case said he was thankful for the diligent work and thorough investigation conducted in the case.

“This case is an example of great work by law enforcement to ensure justice was served,” Martin said. “We appreciate the Myrtle Beach Police Department and its respective officers for bringing this defendant to justice.”