CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2021 shooting in Myrtle Beach, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a news release.

Michael Antonio Harris, 33, entered an Alford plea before being sentenced by Judge Benjamin Culbertson, according to the release.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that a jury would likely convict based on the evidence, according to the release.

Harris was originally charged with murder in the killing of Paul Connors, 60, according to the release. The shooting happened during the sale of illegal narcotics and a dispute over the transaction.

According to the release, Harris must serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for release from prison.