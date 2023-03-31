MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Myrtle Beach man remained in jail Friday after allegedly accusing a former roommate of killing his cat and threatening to stab him.

Myrtle Beach police charged Scott Alan Olson with assault, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records for J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to a police report, the victim told officers he was on his bed when Olson, who he had not talked to in more than a year, came into his apartment and accused him of killing his cat. The victim told police that Olson then pulled out a knife and threatened to stab him.

The victim, who was not hurt in the incident, said Olson ran away after he picked up his phone to call 911, the report said.

Olson was booked into the jail early Friday morning on bonds totaling $16,500, online records show.