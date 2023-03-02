MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several thousand runners are descending on the Grand Strand this weekend for the 26th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon and its accompanying events.

The marathon and half-marathon begin at 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of Grissom Parkway and Pelicans Ballpark.

Runners will make through way through numerous city streets along the 26.2-mile course, which begins just south of the intersection of Grissom Parkway and Monticello Drive and ends at the ballpark’s parking lot.

Other events include a wheelchair and crank chair race, which starts at 6:55 a.m., and a 5-kilometer event, which is set for 8 a.m. Runners will have until 1:30 p.m. to complete the marathon and until 10:20 a.m. to finish both the half marathon and 5K

City officials are encouraging residents and spectators to plan ahead and allow extra time to get to their destinations, and to share the road with the competitors.

City officials said to expect congestion and delays between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., especially along Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard, Farrow Parkway and Grissom Parkway.

“Go west to US 17 (the “bypass”) for northbound and southbound travel,” the city said. “If you are staying on Ocean Boulevard, be sure to park on the west side of the street Friday night, so that you can get out and about during the marathon on Saturday.”

Parking will be available at Broadway at the Beach and will need to be accessed by using Highway 17 Bypass and 29th Avenue.

Click here to view the road closures.

News13 is a sponsor of the event.