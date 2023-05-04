MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been nearly 2,000 days since Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune was first elected mayor of Myrtle Beach.

Bethune sat down with News13’s Bob Juback for a one-on-one interview this week and said in the time she’s been mayor, a lot of the things that have happened have been for the better.

Bethune said in 2017, and again in 2021, that she was ready for the challenge.

“I’m always ready,” Bethune said. “We had a strong winter season and we are definitely ready. I remember after Labor Day the streets would roll up and there was no one here. We’re just not like that anymore. We are a year-round destination.”

Bethune said the wide range of venues, events and activities has made Myrtle Beach more than just the beach, and that’s changed the city.

She stressed the family atmosphere, which she said got a boost when the South Carolina Supreme Court recently upheld a city ordinance aimed at keeping certain businesses off of Ocean Boulevard.

“It was a big win for our city,” Bethune said. “When I first got elected and I saw some of what was being sold there, I was shocked. That’s not what we need. And I believe the merchandise you sell is the visitor you attract. We want families.”

When asked to respond to the people who say those who don’t like the merchandise should just not go in the store, Bethune said “Let’s see what the federal Supreme Court says. I believe they will uphold the state Supreme Court’s decision. It doesn’t mean that they can’t sell that merchandise, it just won’t be on Ocean Boulevard.”

Bethune also responded to concerns that Myrtle Beach and Ocean Boulevard aren’t safe.

“Our violent crime has been down over 20% for about five years now,” she said. “The FBI data is based on permanent population. When you take our crime rate and base it on 35,000 people, but our average daily population is 160,000 to 165,000 people, that drastically changes the context. So when you look at the fact that our average daily population is 165,000, we are a very safe city.”

Bethune also said the city’s bounce back from COVID-19 was better than most places, and once many restrictions were lifted in other places, Myrtle Beach was a place to go, and the city came through it with historic numbers.

2,000 days ago, Bethune ran as a “catalyst for change.”

“Have I been a catalyst for change? Yes,” she said.

“So you think Myrtle Beach in 2023 is a lot better than in 2017?” Juback asked.

“Yes. Absolutely, I believe it,” Bethune said.

Bethune also mentioned the Arts and Innovation District in the heart of Myrtle Beach, which is already growing.