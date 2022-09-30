MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune joined News13 First Edition for a live interview where she praised the city’s team who prepared for Hurricane Ian.

Bethune said the local piers have been damaged. She said she’s heard of one hotel and another business that lost their roofs, as well as some signs down.

“I think we have the best team ever,” Bethune said. “Such a dedicated staff. And all throughout this week I watched them go out and work to prepare the city. They lowered the levels of the stormwater retention ponds, secured trash cans, benches, etc. It’s a hard-working and very dedicated team.”

Bethune said this was probably the first hurricane many residents in the Myrtle Beach area have experienced because of how many new people have been moving to the area. She said the city can educate residents ahead of hurricane season about what to expect.

“The one thing that disturbed me earlier were the number of cars on the road when things were really, really bad outside,” Bethune said. “It’s so dangerous, and people don’t need to put their own lives at risk, but the risk of our first responders, because they would have to go out.”