SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — This summer, Myrtle Beach families can beat the heat while enjoying their favorite family classics on the big screen.

Movie theater chain Cinemark will give families the opportunity to catch featured animated and kid-friendly flicks for just $1.50 per ticket as part of the Summer Movie Clubhouse Program.

Every Wednesday from June 21 through August 16, movie-goers can head to a participating theater — including the Cinemark at Myrtle Beach located at Coastal Grand Mall — for a one-time showing at 9:30 a.m.

The slate of featured movies this year includes:

Minions: The Rise of Gru (June 21)

Sonic the Hedgehog (June 28)

Mummies (July 5)

The Bad Guys (July 12)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (July 19)

DC League of Super-Pets (July 26)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (August 2)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (August 9)

As part of the promotion, ticket holders can also get $1 off kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos.

Cinemark theaters in Summerville and Bluffton will also offer the $1.50 ticket deal.