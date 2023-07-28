MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services Department will host a free event on Sunday for those who have lost a loved one.

The event is called Grief for Glory.

Every month the department hosts its beachside chat series. The theme changes with each event and this month three licensed counselors will help anyone experiencing loss.

Cookie Goings, the Director of the Myrtle Beach Department of Neighborhood Services, said the main message is to show people that help is available.

“You don’t have to go through the process alone, you’re not alone,” Goings said. “And so, we’re just trying to make ourselves available to do so.”



The free event will be at the historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center. Sign ups are not required and anyone from the community is welcome.

Cookie Goings said the event will be a safe space for those willing to participate or just sit and listen.

“Just to be able to walk people through the process, and not necessarily trying to diagnose or do anything that other than listen and provide opportunities,” she said.

Licensed counselors will guide the discussion with questions about loss. Goings said some people take three months or three years to grieve and that’s ok. She added that dealing with loss is normal and not something to be ashamed of.

“You got to man up or toughen up, it’ll be okay,” Goings said. “You will be alright. Don’t cry and we want to dispel those myths. If anything, dispelling the myths and letting our residents know that they are not alone.”

She said if you know someone else who’s struggling this is also an opportunity to help your loved ones. The theme of the beachside chat changes every month, but Goings said Neighborhood Services listens to what the community needs.

“We just want to make our community better,” she said. “But give people the opportunity to be healthy, in a healthy, positive, contributing citizens.”