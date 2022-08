Officials responded to a call for a swimmer in distress on Aug. 10, 2022 in the area of 46th Avenue North.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police.

The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North.

Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about a block from each other. Responders performed CPR on one person.

