MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach officials continue to work to combat rising rates of drug addiction, homelessness and mental illness.

News13’s Claire Purnell spoke with Myrtle Beach’s police chief and the city’s opioid response program coordinator about some of the struggles they are facing as they work to solve these problems.

In 2022, Myrtle Beach police responded to more than 600 more calls from complainants in regards to a suspected mental health issue than in 2018. The fire department is also seeing rising rates in overdose-related calls.

Those numbers are from Michelle Smith, the city’s opioid response program coordinator, who thinks the introduction of fentanyl can be blamed for the drastic increase in overdose rates.

“It’s an incredibly potent opioid,” Smith said. “So, you know, there’s naloxone out there, Narcan, that can work towards reversing an opioid overdose but if fentanyl is also being mixed with a sedative or a stimulant it’s going to be another effect.”

While these calls are separate, there is oftentimes an overlap with addiction, homelessness and mental health issues. Which is why the city wants to focus on collaborative efforts to solve these problems.

“Is what happens after the call. If we’re able to stabilize them, whether they go to the emergency room or if they go to behavioral health for a short period of time, what happens afterward?” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.

The city also hired a mental health alliance partner who will focus more on those follow-up efforts. Prock said the city is fortunate to have so many service providers who are willing to work together to solve these crises.

However, the main struggle that all of Horry County faces when it comes to solving these problems is infrastructure.

“While we have some programs that facilitate some of the areas, we have some great hospital support, we need more infrastructure that can assist in all three areas — and help and that’s got to be a focus,” Prock said. “That’s got to be a focus now and not later.”

Prock encourages the community to help them with their efforts by utilizing the city’s resources to get educated on topics like mental health, drug addiction and housing insecurities.