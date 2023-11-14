MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach gave final approval on Tuesday to repurpose an old church into housing.

The former church is located off of Highway 15 next to Pine Island Road.

Sarah Pope is the applicant and CEO for nonprofit SOS Care. She said she’s relieved and ready to move on with her project.

The request that got approved is to rezone an acre of land from a single-family house into a multi-family house. City officials said the properties around the church are already zoned for multi-family use, so it could help fix a spot zoning issue.

Pope said the space was donated to them a while ago and that she’s excited to get started, but said there are some construction issues with the building they have to deal with first.

Pope said there isn’t a set date to start construction at the moment. She said their mission is to improve the lives of people with autism and intellectual disabilities and help them become as independent as they can.

“The initial cost for repurposing the church, we are looking for $30,000 right now and then we haven’t done any cost estimates at this point,” she said.

Pope said the nonprofit does a lot of fundraisers. To see how to donate, click here.