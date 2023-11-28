MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s Giving Tuesday, and countless organizations across the country are asking for people to donate to their cause.

One Grand Strand organization is asking for help and shared the importance of the day.

Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is an organization whose goal is to assist individuals and families with immediate needs like food, rent and utilities.

They rely on donations from the community in order to fulfill their mission.

Last week, they gave out more than 1,500 pounds of food in one day. Last year, they gave out 189,000 pounds of food and they expect to give out 242,000 this year.

Helping Hand’s executive director, Tracy Gardner, shared how important Giving Tuesday is for them.

“It’s a very important day because we rely on donations, financial donations, food donations to support our agency and what we do for people in the community, so it’s very important,” Gardner said. “A lot of food drives go on, but we get very low going into the early spring.”

Those interested in donating to Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach can go to their location on Mr. Joe White Avenue or click here.