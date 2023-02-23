MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s that time of year.

With the spring and summer tourist season just around the corner, the city of Myrtle Beach has begun re-installing 2,500 parking meters and pay stations across the city that are taken down annually in the fall.

Paid parking on city-owned lots and spaces begins on Wednesday and continues through Oct. 31. There is no fee during the rest of the year.

“It takes a while to remount some 2,500 meters and pay stations,” the city said in a post on its Facebook page. “Don’t worry, though. They won’t be in effect until March 1.”

According to information on the city’s website, the cost to park at beach access points and street ends across the city is $3 per hour or $15 for all day.

Parking in the core business district, which includes all metered or signed parking on streets from, and including, Sixth to 16th Avenues North, between Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway, is $2 per hour, and there is no all-day rate.

Parking in secondary locations — from 29th Avenue South to Sixth Avenue North, between Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway, and from 16th Avenue North to 67th Avenue North, between Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway — is $2 an hour or $10 for all-day.

In addition, a seven-day visitor parking pass is available for $50 from the Reef parking office in the Pavilion parking garage at 914 North Kings Highway. The pass is good for seven consecutive days at all paid public metered parking areas in the city.

The city also officers a yearly placard for non-residents at a cost of $100. The placard, which also can be purchased at the office at the parking garage, can be used at public metered spaces between Sixth Avenue South and 21st Avenue North and in the metered street ends from 69th to 77th Avenues North. It is not valid in “decal only” parking areas.