MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A parent in Myrtle Beach has searched all over the Grand Strand for baby formula for her daughter, and has even traveled out of state and has had no luck.

First-time mom Heather Dye’s daughter, Olivia Brantley, is lactose intolerant. She said her daughter is allergic to something in the powdered formulas as well.

Dye said the only formula her daughter can have is the liquid Nutramigen Ready to Feed Formula.

Olivia drinks one and a half of the Nutramigen bottles a day. Right now, Dye has five of those bottles left.

“We’re starting baby-led weaning,” Dye said. “So she’s beginning to eat people food and stuff, just not anything dairy so I think that we’re going to try to start maybe cutting back to formula if possible, just until we can find some because her bottle she drinks eight to nine ounces per bottle.”

Dye said she’s searched all over the Grand Strand, everywhere from big-name retailers to small retailers, with no luck.

Even Amazon is out of stock.

She then took her search out of state.

“I went as far as Grantsboro, North Carolina, and they had four bottles on the shelf, but by the time we got there, it was gone,” Dye said.

Dye’s message for parents in her situation is to not give up.

“I know that everybody is struggling right now and there’s a shortage at every place but I wish they would go for the formula that they need, not what’s convenient because not every baby can handle the powder kind, or not every baby needs the liquid kind,” Dye said.

Dye also suggests parents join mom and community Facebook groups. She said a lot of people on them are willing to help.