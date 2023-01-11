MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Major additions and improvements are coming to Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach this spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.

Futrell Park is located at 1053 Futrell Drive in Myrtle Beach.

A splash pad, two new play structures, a swing set, a fence, an artificial turf playground covering and a walking path are included in the city’s renovation plans, MBCG said.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach City Government/Facebook

The current playground equipment will be demolished and the new playground equipment will be installed by the Parks Division.

The estimated cost of the project is $256,000, according to MBCG.

Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of February, and both the playground and walking path are expected to have a grand opening in April.

For more visuals of the future playground and walking path, visit the Futrell Park website.