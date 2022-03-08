MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach leaders showed support for the people of Ukraine Tuesday by passing a resolution to support Ukraine’s independence and condemn Russia for its invasion.

The resolution said the city stands with the people of Ukraine and its government as it opposes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and war against the country. At the same time, the resolution calls for Russia to stop the aggression against Ukraine.

Council noted that the resolution really is geared toward condemning Putin himself and not the Russian people, many of who don’t support the invasion. Councilmember Gregg Smith said he wanted to make sure it didn’t “spill over” into Russian people living in Myrtle Beach.

“Our hearts go out to the innocent victims of this unfounded and unnecessary war including the families and children who have been injured or killed, fleeing their homeland of Ukraine to escape Russia’s unprovoked attack,” city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

The resolution passed unanimously.