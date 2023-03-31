MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans season-opener is set for April 6, and there are plenty of festivities and promotions planned for the weekend that families can look forward to.

Opening day culminates with a postgame fireworks extravaganza, but that is just the beginning of the activities for the weekend.

Other opening-weekend festivities include Dinosaur Night with Ed’s Dinosaurs Live on April 7, and “Bark in the Park” is set for April 8, where dogs receive free admission with the purchase of a Budweiser Bowtie Deck ticket.

Kristin Call, the club’s general manager, said opening day is always an exciting time of year.

“When you see those fans come back in, families, season members who have been here year after year, it’s like a big family reunion,” Call said. “Folks hugging and smiling and waving and ‘I haven’t seen you in a while,’ that’s the atmosphere and that starts on April 6 and the fun and energy just continues through the season.”

Call said the Pelicans have been a staple of Myrtle Beach since the club’s inaugural season in 1999.

“We’ve been around since 1999 and it is a staple in folks Spring and Summer programming when you’re looking for things to do and not just for locals — when folks come in from out of town, we have a lot of folks that make sure they catch a game while they’re here,” Call said.

The Pelicans are the single-A affiliate of MLB’s Chicago Cubs. To purchase season or gameday tickets, click here.