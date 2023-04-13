MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new collective bargaining agreement has greatly improved the way of life for players dreaming of a future in the big leagues, Myrtle Beach Pelicans players said.

With the minor league season just getting underway, many players will soon see their salaries doubled because of the first-ever agreement between minor league players and Major League Baseball. MLB owners unanimously ratified it in early April.

“This agreement is gonna help a lot,” Pelicans outfielder Christian Franklin said. “Guys don’t have to worry about the external factors as much. They can just focus on playing baseball, which I think is gonna help a lot.”

The agreement was a long time coming, Franklin said.

“A year and a half ago, they created a minor league players union, and a bunch of guys signed up to be a part of it,” he said. “I was one of those guys, and I didn’t sign anything specifically for the recent agreement, but I know that everyone should be getting a pay increase soon once they sign that contract.”

Currently, many minor leaguers make less than $20,000 a year, leaving them near the poverty line in South Carolina. As a result, Franklin said players are often faced with some very uncomfortable living situations.

“One of the first places I was thinking about staying in, which is where a lot of my other teammates were staying in, it was one small bedroom with two bunk beds in it,” Franklin said. “So, I mean, it was probably 10 feet … 10 by 10 in there, which is just not enough room for four grown men to be living.”

The good news is, the new agreement will solve that problem by providing most players with housing. Players will also get $625 a week during spring and offseason training and $250 a week during offseason workouts done at home.

“I think the biggest thing would just be getting paid throughout the offseason,” Pelicans outfielder Parker Chavers said.”You know, I know a lot of guys that have to go home and get other jobs to kinda supplement their income for the rest of the year to pay for housing or offseason training or whatever it may be.”

Chavers and Franklin both said they think the agreement will result in improved play on the field.

“This game is already hard enough,” Franklin said. “Mentally, especially, just being in the right frame of mind. Physically, as well. You’re training your body to play 100 games in the season. In the offseason, you want to be focused on that. You don’t want to be worried about how I’m gonna be paying for this or that during the season. You just wanna be focused on working on your craft so.”